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Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours

Lizzo addressed a fan who accused her of 'talking s---' about Taylor Swift

Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours
Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours

Lizzo has hit back at claims she shaded Taylor Swift, telling fans to “grow up” and insisting she has never spoken negatively about any artist.

On Saturday, May 23, the rapper and singer, born Melissa Jefferson, addressed a fan who accused her of “talking s---” about the Lover singer.

"The Life Of A Showgirl + MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING — 4.005M," a user wrote on X the day prior, referring to Swift's latest album and Lizzo's 2025 mixtape, respectively.

It added, "ICEMAN + MAID OF HONOUR + HABIBTI — 683k."

The post also featured a clip from her STFU music video.

Lizzo reposted the message and questioned its meaning, asking followers for clarification.

One user replied, saying, "It means all that s--- talking you did about Tay finally caught up to you."

Lizzo hits back at fans over Taylor Swift shade rumours

At this moment, Lizzo stepped in to share her reaction.

"Are you well?" she wrote on X.

Lizzo added, "First of all I have never talked s--- about Taylor Swift— also while we on the subject I've never talked s--- about any artist."

The Pink songstress noted, "Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I'm talking s---— grow tf up pls."

During a recent Genius Verified interview, Lizzo gave Taylor Swift a heartfelt shoutout while talking about her song Bitch.

She spoke about interpolating Meredith Brooks' 1997 hit of the same name, saying, "I want the whole world to know that this is her record.”

Lizzo wanted to properly recognize the '90s alternative artist because she worried things "would've gotten lost in translation a little bit."

"I was like, 'This is Lizzo's version,'" she said, adding, "You know how it's like, 'Taylor's Version?' It's like, 'Bitch (Lizzo's Version).'"

Notably, Lizzo has previously compared herself to Taylor Swift, pointing to similarities in how they channel relationships and heartbreak into music.

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