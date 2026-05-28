Katie Price’s case regarding missing husband takes unexpected twist

The case concerning Lee Andrews, Katie Price’s missing husband, has recently taken an unexpected as he has been found alive in Dubai.
For the unversed, her British businessman had been thought “missing” since two weeks.
In her new episode of The Katie Price Show on Thursday, May 28, the 48-year-old former model shared about a two-minute phone call she had with her husband while he was in prison.
During the call, Lee told Katie he was shocked to find out he’s become the “most hated man in prison.”
As per her, he still seems to be struggling to tell the truth as she claimed he had told her he has been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter.
Even after the current situation, Price revealed that she still seems intent on maintaining her relationship with Andrews,
For the unversed, Katie Price, who married Lee Andrews in January 2026, revealed earlier this month that her husband vanished near the Hatta border in Dubai on May 13, 2026.
She then publicly announced he was missing and initially raised fears he had been kidnapped. She appealed to the public for information and began a social media search campaign.