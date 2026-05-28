Henry Cavill starrer 'Voltron' unique release strategy revealed

A unique release strategy for Henry Cavill’s upcoming movie, Voltron has been announced.
His highly anticipated film will exclusively debut on a streaming platform, ditching a typical theatrical release.
The news was confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios that sci-fi action film will debut on Prime Video.
It was earlier reported in May 2025 first via The Wrap, however, Amazon did not confirm that at that time.
A week later, producer Bob Koplar issued a statement about the movie finishing production and said it would be “the Voltron experience our fans have been dreaming of.”
Now, IGN later reported that a source claimed Amazon had greenlit the live-action project with the intention of making it a streaming exclusive from the start.
As per the publication, the 43-year-old British heartthrob is rumoured to have a small role.
Directed and co-written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the upcoming science fiction action film serves as a live-action adaptation of the 1980s animated television series Voltron, Defender of the Universe.
Produced by Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar, the forthcoming movie, apart from the In the Grey actor, stars newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye in his feature film debut, alongside Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, Samson Kayo, John Harlan Kim, and Alba Baptista.
Voltron is scheduled to be released in 2027.
On the professional front, Henry Cavill will soon reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 3, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 1, 2026.
Apart from the Netflix threequel, Cavill is also starring as both the lead and executive producer in a new Amazon Prime Video series based on the beloved Warhammer 40,000 franchise.