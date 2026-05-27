Gayle King recounts catching her husband cheating with close pal

Gayle King has opened up about catching her now-ex-husband, William Bumpus, cheating with one of her friends.
On Wednesday, May 27, the CBS Mornings journalist appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she went on to share the details of the disturbing incident.
King shared that she headed home with her children after her flight got cancelled and was stopped by Bumpus from entering the house.
The broadcast journalist said her ex told her that "someone's here" and still she was skeptical.
"I start searching the house because I didn't believe him. I didn't believe him," she said. "I get down and there she is, cowering behind the door in my towel, Alex. It was a nice bath sheet."
King was shocked to find her former friend, the name of which she did not reveal, in such an awkward and horrific situation.
The broadcast journalist said she was desperate to keep others from knowing what was going on, adding, "Because I was thinking, 'The kids are here. I don't want anybody to know.' That was my main thought — I don't want anybody to know… I kept thinking, I don't want it to be a scene because they're little. They know this person."
Following the shocking betrayal, King called her close pal, Oprah Winfrey, who told her, "Oh, girl, you don't even know how bad this is."
Moreover, Bumpus asked King to not inform the friend's husband about the incident, as they had a "good marriage"; however, Winfrey asked her to go through with the call.
Upon calling him, the man told King that he knew she would be calling him and that his wife had informed him that King had gotten a wrong idea and believed that the former friend is having an affair with King's husband, which was untrue.
"I said, 'Okay, you think I should get some help? Does your wife have a pink satin pajama top? Does she have some green mint panties that go with that? And oh, by the way, Richard [fake name King used for the story], there are semen stains in my bed. So am I delusional and out of touch with reality? Go f--- yourself," King recalled.
Despite her frustration and anger, King and her ex went to counselling but ultimately got divorced before reconciling and splitting again in 1993.
King shares daughter Kirby Bumpus, 40, and son William Bumpus Jr., 39, with her ex-husband.