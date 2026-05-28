Taylor Swift’s biggest post-marriage decision accidentally hinted by Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce accidentally hinted at the singer’s potential yet huge decision after their marriage.
It was discussed during podcast with Bussin With the Boys, hosted by NFL alums Will Compton, and Taylor Lewan, where they were discussing the upcoming highly anticipated wedding.
A guest asked the hosts whether they thought the Love Story hitmaker would take the American football tight end's last name after marriage. One host said — "That is a good question."
Interestingly, the Swift’s 36-year-old fiancé liked an Instagram post that recapped this conversation — which basically means he acknowledged the topic without directly answering it.
Carsley said that he didn't think Swift would alter her name, while another guest in attendance said that the 36-year-old singer “is way more globally famous than Travis Kelce” adding that “if anything, Travis would have to change it”.
Lewan then shared that “Taylor Kelce's got a ring to it, too,” while Compton suggesting, “No, you gotta go Swift-Kelce - Travis Swift-Kelce.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who started dating in 2023, got engaged in August last year.
The couple is preparing for their upcoming wedding, which is reportedly set to take place on July 3 in New York City.