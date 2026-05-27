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DeenTheGreat arrested on attempted robbery charge after allegedly kicking woman off of yacht

Streamer DeenTheGreat has been arrested for attempted robbery in Miami after a shocking altercation

DeenTheGreat arrested on attempted robbery charge after allegedly kicking woman off of yacht
DeenTheGreat arrested on attempted robbery charge after allegedly kicking woman off of yacht

DeenTheGreat has been arrested on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County on an attempted felony robbery charge.

As reported by TMZ, the streamer, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, was booked on May 27 and is currently processed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

According to jail records, he was arrested on a felony charge of "robbery/stongarm/attempt", with the bond still listed as "to be set".

Officers arrested him after a woman named Destiny Aleman claimed Deen tried taking her phone after kicking her off a yacht, read the report.


The streamer got upset because other men were allegedly trying to talk to her, despite him warning her not to interact with anyone else.

She claimed that once she got off the yacht, Deen grabbed her forearm and tried snatching her phone, alleging leaving a minor scratch on her arm in the process.

Police shared that the owner of the yacht voluntarily handed over Ring camera footage from the property, which showed Deen yelling for someone to grab the woman's phone and make sure she was not recording him before allegedly putting his hands on her multiple times.

The authorities said that the footage showed the woman curling up on the ground while trying to stop Deen from taking the phone before eventually freeing herself.

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