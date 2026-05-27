'Primetime' teaser: Robert Pattinson sparks buzz as Chris Hansen in A24 thriller 

A24 has dropped the first trailer for Primetime, which will see Robert Pattinson playing To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen.
To Catch a Predator is a true-crime programme, released as part of Dateline NBC, which followed Hansen's effort to out suspected child predators with the help of law enforcement and a team of decoys pretending to be minors online.
The trailer kicks off with a split screen, as Robert questions the predator, after catching them on camera, in an alleged attempt to meet with a minor.
"What would have happened if I wasn't here? You see how this looks, right?" Hansen asks, as the screen divides into four, showing different camera views.
In the latter part of the teaser, Robert says, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know. I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."
While the exact synopsis of the film has not been revealed, Deadline reported that the Primetime could follow the footsteps of Predators, an acclaimed 2025 documentary from David Osit, which highlighted the dubious ethics behind the production of To Catch a Predator.
Primetime includes a star-studded cast, including Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers. The film will hit theatres this fall, though A24 has yet to share the official release date.
Lance Oppenheim helmed the film from a script by Ajon Singh, with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Pattinson, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone producing.
Watch 'Primetime' teaser here: