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Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention

Blake Lively shared the snap after reports claimed Ryan Reynolds has been attending events alone to avoid wife's ongoing public scrutiny

Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention
Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention

Blake Lively has shared playful “thirst trap” photos of her husband Ryan Reynolds, giving fans a lighthearted glimpse into their relationship.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Gossip Girls actress, 38, posted an outdoor selfie with husband the Deadpool & Wolverine star, who was seen in a white tank top holding a plate of homemade cookies and raspberries.

“delicious @vancityreynolds,” wrote Lively across the Instagram Stories snap of the pair sitting on patio furniture, tagging her husband, 49.

Blake Lively posts cheeky couple moment with Ryan Reynolds amid public attention

She paired the selfie with Ohio Express’ Yummy Yummy Yummy, and one of the arm shots with Justin Bieber’s track Yummy.

Notably, Lively posted the snap after Ryan Reynolds is said to be appearing at events alone in a bid to shift focus away from the It Ends With Us starlet’s ongoing public scrutiny.

A source told The Celebrity Beat that Reynolds chose to go solo to public appearances, believing his wife’s image is highly divisive at the moment.

His solo appearance at Stephen Colbert’s first half of the special final episode of The Late Show raised many eye-brows with the insiders dishing out, “Ryan simply decided it would be better if he flew solo.”

“He understood that if Blake showed up,” the confidant revealed, adding that Lively would instantly become the story.

“He didn’t want Stephen’s final show overshadowed by gossip, social media backlash, or questions about Blake," said the source, adding, “Going alone was the smartest move.”

Blake Lively has recently faced fresh controversy involving her beauty brand Blake Brown, following the end of her legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, while she and Ryan Reynolds are also reportedly facing lawsuits from contractors over unpaid debts linked to their New York estate.

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