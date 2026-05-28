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Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career

Victoria Beckham addresses retirement plans amid major spotlight

Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career
Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career

Victoria Beckham has said she has no plans to retire anytime soon, insisting that she simply “loves what she does.”

Speaking to The Times in an interview released on May 27, the 52-year-old designer said she has no intention of stepping away from work anytime soon.

Upon asking about her retirement plans the mother-of-four said, “I just love what I do. I love the people that I work with. So, at the moment, no.”

“To be honest, I'd be really bored. I would be really, really bored. I love being busy. Also, I think it's really good that the children see how passionate I am about what I do,” Victoria continued.

“They see the work ethic that both myself and David has, as well. I think it's good that the children see that, and it's wonderful for us to see that our children have passion. They have work ethic. They are driven," she said.

Victoria Beckham spills beans on retirement plans while reflecting on career

“I think that you have to lead by example, as well, when you have children,” Victoria added.

The fashion designer’s career began in the 1990s with the Spice Girls, after which she pursued solo music and later founded her own fashion business.

In the series Victoria Beckham, she candidly discusses the near closure of her fashion business.

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