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Ryan Reynolds avoids Blake Lively in the spotlight over 'polarising' image?

The Deadpool star is keeping his wife’s controversy off for Hollywood event

Ryan Reynolds avoids Blake Lively in the spotlight over polarising image?

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly attending public events alone in order to keep the focus on the occasion and avoid drawing attention to his wife Blake Lively’s back-to-back controversies.

According to a latest source from The Celebrity Beat, the 49-year-old actor knows his 38-year-old wife’s image is extremely polarising right now so he made a very deliberate choice to leave her at home instead.

It all came to light almost a week ago when Reynolds made a surprise guest appearance at Stephen Colbert’s first half of the special final episode of The Late Show to bid the host and the show farewell after a 33-year run.


His solo appearance raised many eye-brows with the insiders dishing out, “Ryan simply decided it would be better if he flew solo.”

“He understood that if Blake showed up,” the confidant revealed, adding that Lively would instantly become the story.

According to the tipster, the Gossip Girl alum’s image is extremely polarising right now, and her famous husband knows it.

“He didn’t want Stephen’s final show overshadowed by gossip, social media backlash, or questions about Blake," said the source, before adding, “Going alone was the smartest move.”

It’s worth mentioning here that after just ending her legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, the wife of Ryan Reynolds, was hit with yet another controversy regarding her beauty brand, Blake Brown.

Moreover, the couple has also been sued by five separate contractors over $2.1 million in unpaid debt tied to their upstate New York estate, they bought in 2018.

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