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Zac Brown, Kendra Scott exchanged vows in intimate Greece wedding

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown got married this week, a year after they announced their engagement

Zac Brown, Kendra Scott exchanged vows in intimate Greece wedding
Zac Brown, Kendra Scott exchanged vows in intimate Greece wedding

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott have officially tied the knot!

As reported by TMZ, the country singer and the jewellery designer got hitched in an intimate destination wedding on May 25 in Greece.

The pair got married at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini, in front of a small group consisting of family and close pals.

Zac and Kendra were engaged on July 24, 2025, and at the time, the loved-up couple shared with PEOPLE, "We are so happy and grateful that we found each other."


They went public with their relationship in May when they attended the American Music Awards (AMA) together, posing on the red carpet in what Scott described as "an unforgettable night" on Instagram.

At the time, a source informed the outlet that the couple had already been together for several months.

"They were set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love," the insider noted. "They are head over heels and have become inseparable."

Notably, both Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are parents and have eight children, ranging in age from 11 to 23, between them in total.

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