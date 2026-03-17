Queen Camilla drops special message after Meghan shares her current read

Queen Camilla celebrates her passion for reading just hours after Meghan Markle revealed her current favourite book.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories on Monday, March 17, to share a series of videos, offering fans a look into her spring preps.
Last in the series was a video featuring Prince Harry's wife riffling pages of a book titled, They Bloom Because of You, with her voice by the end, as she said, "so good"
Hours after Meghan offered fans a peek into her latest reading obsession, Royal Family shared a video featuring Her Majesty as she marked a special birthday of a mischief maker.
The video, featuring the queen laughing and enjoying activities with young kids was captioned, "Happy Birthday, Dennis the Menace!"
It continued, "The ultimate creative mischief maker is turning 10 for the 75th time, sparking a love for stories, imagination, and childhood mischief wherever he goes."
"In the spirit of mischief, Her Majesty, Patron of the National Literacy Trust, even tried her hand at drawing Gnasher during the launch of the National Year of Reading," it added.
The caption got a little mischievious as it further noted, "We’re pleased to confirm she will be the new Beano artist for 2026 (just kidding!)."
"Long live reading that breaks the rules! By royal decree, no less," it concluded.