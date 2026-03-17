'Dune 3' trailer: Timothée Chalamet 'must not die' amid Robert Pattinson battle

The first trailer for Dune: Part Three is here!
Released on Tuesday, March 17, the trailer saw Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya returning as Paul Atreides and Chani.
The third part of the trilogy has been adapted from Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah and follows Atreides almost 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two.
Director Denis Villeneuve released the trailer at a special event in Los Angeles, where he said that he "felt an appetite for the third movie that I was not expecting".
The trailer kicked off with Paul and a pregnant Chani pondering over baby names, portraying a picture-perfect couple.
However, things are far from peaceful, as the teaser shows several battle scenes, with Paul noting in voiceover, "War feeds on itself. The more I fight, the more enemies fight back."
The cinematic video concludes with the Oscar-nominated actor saying, "I'm not afraid to die, but I must not die, yet."
In the third instalment, Chalamet returns as the head of House Atreides, who at the end of 2024's part seized the throne after overthrowing Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and proposing marriage to his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).
The trailer also showed Paul, aka Lisan al-Gaib's sister Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy), general and friend Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and to the surprise of fans, the return of his best friend and protector, Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), who was slain in the first film.
Moreover, Robert Pattinson's Scytale was also introduced as the film's villain, who sported a blonde buzz cut.
Dune: Part Three is set to hit theatres on December 18.
Watch Dune: Part Three trailer here: