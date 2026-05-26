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Jazz legend Sonny Rollins dies at 95 as cause of death emerges

Sonny Rollins family confirmed his death in a heartbreaking public statement

Jazz legend Sonny Rollins dies at 95 as cause of death revealed
Jazz legend Sonny Rollins dies at 95 as cause of death revealed

Sonny Rollins left the world to mourn as he tragically died. He was 95.

On Monday, May 25th, the legendary musician's devastated family members confirmed his sudden passing in a heartbreaking statement.

"Jazz saxophonist/composer Sonny Rollins, one of the most honoured and influential figures in American music of the 20th century and beyond, died this afternoon at his home in Woodstock, NY. He was 95," they announced.

However, they did not reveal the musician's cause of death, marking the end of an era with his passing.

The deceased saxophonist was survived by his nephew Clifton Anderson and his two nieces, Vallyn Anderson and Gabrielle DeGroat.

Rollins was also the 2004 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Kennedy Centre honoree for his remarkable contributions in the music industry. 

He also wrote songs, including St. Thomas and Oleo.

The late artist also earned seven Grammy nominations and won twice.

In an old interview, the late artist expressed his passion for playing the piano while talking about his idol, who inspired him to continue music.

"I was attracted, I think, to his sound (he had that great sound), and then it just seemed like he knew so much music," Rollins told Down Beat magazine in 1997.

His family also announced that no public memorial has been planned at this time.  

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