AMAs 2026: BTS wins top honour as Jimin delivers emotional speech  

BTS makes a powerful return to the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) in four years!
The popular South Korean boy band received the Artist of the Year on Monday, May 25th, at one of the three major U.S. pop music shows.
BTS, which consists of seven incredibly talented members, won the huge category at the AMAs for their superhit track Swim at the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
This historical win saw the global South Korean boy band leave behind nine competing songs, including Taylor Swift’s iconic Elizabeth Taylor, which she featured on her twelfth studio album, Life of a Showgirl.
After taking the stage at the star-studded event, BTS's prominent singer, Jimin, delivered an emotional acceptance speech, dedicating their achievement to their fans, who are widely known as ARMY.
"We made it once again, thank you so much for having this precious award once again after everybody turned their service, like the legendary person said, it’s a fan devoted award, our biggest thanks and gratitude to you, as always, goes to the ARMY all over the world," the 30-year-old songwriter and dancer added.
However, the pop sensation Taylor Swift skipped this year's AMAs despite being the most-nominated Artist of the night.