King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub

Tensions within the royal family appear to have deepened after King Charles III and Andrew reportedly avoided meeting during their time at Sandringham.
The British Monarch and the disgraced royal reportedly did not meet despite staying near each other on the Sandringham estate, with Charles at Wood Farm following his U.S. state visit and Andrew residing at Marsh Farm.
King Charles continues carrying out royal duties, while Prince Andrew remains out of public royal life after losing his titles.
A source told the Mail, "Andrew feels that his departure from Royal Lodge was unnecessarily hasty.”
They added, "From his perspective, it was all done to appease the baying media and didn't need to be carried out in such a rush before his new accommodation at Marsh Farm was ready.”
The tipster revealed, "The fact that no one else had taken occupancy of Royal Lodge is the proof of that."
They further mentioned that King Charles is "really rubbing salt into the wounds by continuing to blank Andrew" while staying just a 10-minute walk away.
Notably, amid the royal rift Prince Edward made a visit to his older brother Andrew at his Sandringham bolthole last month in what royal sources described as a "brotherly welfare check."