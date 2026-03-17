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  • By Hania Jamil
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Lollapalooza 2026: Charli xcx, Jennie, Finn Wolfhard to headline music festival

More than 100 artists are included in the lineup of the 2026 Lollapalooza, set to take over Chicago in the summer

  • By Hania Jamil
Lollapalooza 2026: Charli xcx, Jennie, Finn Wolfhard to headline music festival
Lollapalooza 2026: Charli xcx, Jennie, Finn Wolfhard to headline music festival

Lollapalooza, one of the most exciting music festivals of the summer, has dropped its artists' lineup, taking the internet by storm.

Taking place in Chicago from July 30 to August 2, Lollapalooza 2026 will see performances by artists such as Charli xcx, Jennie, Olivia Dean and Finn Wolfhard.

Additional headliners for the festival include Tate McRae, Lorde, 5 Seconds of Summer, aespa, the Chainsmokers, Zara Larsson, Sombr, the XX, JADE, i-dle, YOASOBI, Ado, SB19, John Summit, Yungblud, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers among several others.

Lollapalooza 2026 will take place at Grant Park, Chicago, with over 100 artists performing across eight different stages.

The announcement for the lineup came just days after the festival wrapped its iteration in Chile, featuring headlining performances from Doechii, Lorde, Tyler, the Creator, Chappel Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

About Lollapalooza:

Lollapalooza was launched as a touring festival in 1991 by Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell. 

Continuing till 1997, the festival met a roadblock and re-emerged as another touring festival in 2003.

BY 2005, Lollapalooza had been reconfigured as a Chicago mainstay and, in the time since, has expanded internationally with editions in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Stockholm and Mumbai.

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