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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Leonardo DiCaprio ‘serious future’ plans with Vittoria Ceretti laid bare after Oscar appearence

The 'One Battle After Another' star made a glamorous appearance alongside Vittoria Ceretti at the 2026 Oscars

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘serious future’ plans with Vittoria Ceretti laid bare after Oscar appearence
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘serious future’ plans with Vittoria Ceretti laid bare after Oscar appearence

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly viewing his relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti as “different” from his past romances.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that after the One Battle After Another star made a glamorous appearance alongside his ladylove Ceretti at the 2026 Oscars, their relationship “does feel different and more serious.”

The insider went on to say, “He genuinely cares for her. They may not be ready to get married, but for the first time, Leo is open to a serious future.”

"Vittoria also has her own life and she’s very independent, which is appealing to him, especially when he’s away for filming and has long days on set," they added.

The insider also mentioned that DiCaprio "is much more openly affectionate with Vittoria than his friends have ever seen him be with any other girlfriends."

To note, DiCaprio and Ceretti have been connected romantically since August 2023, when they were photographed strolling around Santa Barbara, Calif., while enjoying iced coffees and ice cream cones in photos obtained by Page Six, at that time.

The pair were most recently seen together in September 2025, with Ceretti attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere and accompanying DiCaprio to New York for promotional events.

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