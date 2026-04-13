Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up

Rajpal Yadav has made a surprising revelation.
The 55-year-old Indian actor, currently promoting his new film, Bhooth Bangla, revealed a shocking misunderstanding that cost him a major role in Shah Rukh Khan led Om Shanti Om.
During his interview with Zoom, the Chup Chup Ke actor shared how someone caused a confusion between him and the Jawan star, eventually making him lose a role in the 2007 masala film.
Speaking to the host, Yadav revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had specifically asked the makers to curate a special role for him in Om Shanti Om, after working together in 2004's Kal Ho Naa Ho.
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared that he mistakenly turned down the role and learned about the misunderstanding while working with the Veer Zaara star in another of his project, Billu.
In the interview, Rajpal Yadav revealed that he was initially supposed to play the character of Billu in the movie, which was later portrayed by the late Irrfan Khan and he got a supporting role, all due to that misunderstanding.
"The entire production of Billu Barber was being handled by Juhi Chawla’s brother. One evening, he met me, hugged me, and said, 'You should meet bhai. He loves you a lot," he said.
The Phir Hera Pheri actor recalled, "When we had worked together in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan had told me that someday we would do a longer, substantial track together because he had enjoyed doing that one scene with me so much."
He continued, "I said I had met him only that afternoon. Then he said there seemed to be some confusion. I asked what happened. He told me that he had specifically asked for a role to be written for me, but apparently I had declined it saying I did not have the time."
Yadav shared that he immediately called his manager at the time to find out the truth behind it all, noting that neither he nor SRK knew about the mix-up.
"He did not know about it, and neither did I. It turned out that someone had been bi**hing there, and I was presented negatively in front of Shah Rukh bhai for Om Shanti Om," he stated.
The Bhagam Bhag star concluded, "Neither Shah Rukh Khan knew about it, nor did I. So this is Bollywood, 10 to 20 such incidents happen here. After that, Shah Rukh Khan and I hugged it out as if there had never been any issue at all."
Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla was released on April 10, 2026.