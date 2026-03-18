News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama

Oprah Winfrey interview with Kristin Cabot reveals HR exec's relation with Andy Byron

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama
Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama

Kristin Cabot has broken her silence on where her relationship with Astronomer's former CEO Andy Bryon stands now, months after Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

Cabot - who was caught kissing her ex-boss on a giant jumbotron during Chris Martin's concert last July has revealed if she's still dating Andy.

Speaking about the concert scandal in her new interview with Oprah Winfrey, aired on March 17, the HR exec revealed she, "ended communication" with Andy in the fall.

"There was a big miss on honesty and integrity," Kristin noted.

"He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me — and lying is a non-negotiable for me," she added.

To which Oprah asked if Andy lied about leaving his wife, but Kristin subtly dodged that question to avoid putting anyone's provite life in the spot.

"I wanna be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't wanna do that to somebody else and their family," Kristin noted.

The former HR exec - who was already in the middle of divorce with her ex-husband when the kiss cam scandal happened, added, "I was left holding the bag — and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this."

Referring to her former boss and love interest she continued "he’s [Andy] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss."

"So we have no relationship now," she declared.

For the unversed, during his concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro last year, Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris was putting couples up on the Jumbotron for the kiss cam. 

When Andy and Kristin were shown on screen,while Astronomer CEO's arms were wrapped around his company's Head of HR, they quickly ducked down and hid to avoid being caught.

However, their reaction went viral on social media prompting a flood of memes and GIFs at the time.



Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial
Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland
Robert Pattinson reflects on ‘random’ path to reuniting with Zendaya in ‘The Drama’
Robert Pattinson reflects on ‘random’ path to reuniting with Zendaya in ‘The Drama’
Nicole Kidman ex Keith Urban breaks silence on actress new 'romance'
Nicole Kidman ex Keith Urban breaks silence on actress new 'romance'
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘serious future’ plans with Vittoria Ceretti laid bare after Oscar appearence
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘serious future’ plans with Vittoria Ceretti laid bare after Oscar appearence
Cruz Beckham takes jab at brother Brooklyn in latest move
Cruz Beckham takes jab at brother Brooklyn in latest move
Britney Spears' new fear takes center stage amid DUI arrest scandal
Britney Spears' new fear takes center stage amid DUI arrest scandal
Jacob Elordi deported from US? Here's what we know
Jacob Elordi deported from US? Here's what we know
Timothée Chalamet misses 'Dune 3' trailer premiere days after Oscars snub
Timothée Chalamet misses 'Dune 3' trailer premiere days after Oscars snub
Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026
Priyanka Chopra lands in new controversy after viral awkward moment at Oscars 2026
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere
Zendaya makes statement in Oscars 2015 dress at ‘The Drama’ premiere
Oprah speaks out on HR exec's claims against Gwyneth Paltrow over ' Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' ad
Oprah speaks out on HR exec's claims against Gwyneth Paltrow over ' Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' ad

Popular News

Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike

Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
an hour ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland
50 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit

Deepika Padukone’s bold move ignites debate after 'Spirit' exit
3 hours ago