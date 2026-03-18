Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama

Kristin Cabot has broken her silence on where her relationship with Astronomer's former CEO Andy Bryon stands now, months after Coldplay kiss cam scandal.
Cabot - who was caught kissing her ex-boss on a giant jumbotron during Chris Martin's concert last July has revealed if she's still dating Andy.
Speaking about the concert scandal in her new interview with Oprah Winfrey, aired on March 17, the HR exec revealed she, "ended communication" with Andy in the fall.
"There was a big miss on honesty and integrity," Kristin noted.
"He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me — and lying is a non-negotiable for me," she added.
To which Oprah asked if Andy lied about leaving his wife, but Kristin subtly dodged that question to avoid putting anyone's provite life in the spot.
"I wanna be really careful, because the world spoke for me and on my behalf, and I don't wanna do that to somebody else and their family," Kristin noted.
The former HR exec - who was already in the middle of divorce with her ex-husband when the kiss cam scandal happened, added, "I was left holding the bag — and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this."
Referring to her former boss and love interest she continued "he’s [Andy] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss."
"So we have no relationship now," she declared.
For the unversed, during his concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro last year, Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris was putting couples up on the Jumbotron for the kiss cam.
When Andy and Kristin were shown on screen,while Astronomer CEO's arms were wrapped around his company's Head of HR, they quickly ducked down and hid to avoid being caught.
However, their reaction went viral on social media prompting a flood of memes and GIFs at the time.