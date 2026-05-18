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‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’

The newly released movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’
‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’: Rakul Preet thanks to film team: ‘Grateful for every moment’

Rakul Preet Singh thanked the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, expressing gratitude for every moment working with cast and crew.

Reflecting every memory from the journey, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, shared a behind the scenes from newly released movie with a lengthy caption.

Singh began, “Grateful for every moment, and every memory from this journey.”


The Indian 2 performer went on to write, “Huge thanks to our entire team, our producer @junochopra, #MudassarAziz, our director for the vision and guidance, my wonderful co-actors @ayushmannk @saraalikhan95 @wamiqagabbi for making every scene special, cheers to the bond we shared and the entire cast & crew whose hard work made it all possible.”

In the end, the De De Pyaar De 2 star added, “Truly thankful to be a part of something so special.”

Her BTS clip also featured the off-screen bond of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

It’s worth mentioning that Singh portrayed the role of Nilofar in Mudassar Aziz.

Released on May 15, the romantic comedy film, apart from Singh, also starred Khurrana, Gabbi, and Khan.

Sequel to 2019’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do tells the story about forest officer Prajapati Pandey stuck in a love quadrangle, involving his wife Aparna, mutual friend Nilofer, and an old friend Chanchal.

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