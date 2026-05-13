News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak

Hantavirus symptoms are quite similar to COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t need hospitalisation

Illinois Reports Isolated Hantavirus Case Separate From Cruise Ship Outbreak
Illinois Reports Isolated Hantavirus Case Separate From Cruise Ship Outbreak

Health officials in Illinois have reported a potential hantavirus case, which is not associated with an ongoing outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The case involves a resident of Winnebago County who did not travel internationally.

As per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the individual may have been exposed while cleaning a home containing rodent droppings, a known source of hantavirus infection.

Hantavirus symptoms are quite similar to COVID-19 symptoms and didn’t need hospitalisation.

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak

Officials believe the case is expectedly caused by a North American hantavirus strain, which is different from the Andes strain associated with the cruise ship outbreak.

Unlike the Andes strain, North American variants are not known to transmit from person to person, and the overall risk remains very low.

The state has only recorded seven confirmed hantavirus cases since 1993, with the most recent in March 2025.

Nearly 890 cases have been reported across the US in more than three decades.

Meanwhile, passengers escorted off from the MV Hondius continue to be monitored.

Some of them are in quarantine facilities in Nebraska and Atlanta, while others remain under observation after international travel exposure.

Most are asymptomatic, and testing has ruled out the more dangerous Andes strain in suspected cases.

Health authorities say all individuals exposed are being monitored for up to 42 days, which matches the virus’ incubation period, and emphasize that containment efforts are ongoing.

PCOS renamed PMOS in landmark shift to reflect multisystem nature of disease
PCOS renamed PMOS in landmark shift to reflect multisystem nature of disease
How dangerous is Hantavirus? Everything to know about it
How dangerous is Hantavirus? Everything to know about it
Hantavirus Explained: What is the ‘Andes’ strain on the MV Hondius cruise ship
Hantavirus Explained: What is the ‘Andes’ strain on the MV Hondius cruise ship
National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
Colorectal cancer deaths rising among young adults, experts warn
Colorectal cancer deaths rising among young adults, experts warn
‘Significant’ Poliovirus identified in one Western Australian wastewater
‘Significant’ Poliovirus identified in one Western Australian wastewater
11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds
11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds
Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why
Common antidepressant got ‘precautionary recall’ in UK: Here’s why
New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
New study finds association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk
Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
Serotonin associated with Tinnitus severity, study finds
What everyday habits secretly damage your health?
What everyday habits secretly damage your health?

Popular News

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak
9 minutes ago
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed

James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
39 minutes ago
Travis Kelce laughs off fame gap with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce laughs off fame gap with fiancée Taylor Swift

57 minutes ago