News
Make us preferred on Google
News

James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton releases first statement after surprise meeting with Queen Camilla

James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed

Kate Middleton's brother James has broken his silence in first special message after Queen Camilla's shocking opinion of his sister exposed.

On Tuesday, May 12, James was invited to Clarence House to attend the Medical Detective Dogs reception hosted by Queen Camilla to celebrate the work of the charity she is a patron of since 2017.

Shortly after attending the event as a dog lover and owner of dogs food company Ella & Co - which donates meals to Camilla's foundation, he shared a special post on his Instagram account.

Sharing a carousel of photos with King Charles wife - who greeted James enthusiastically, Kate brother wrote, "Such an honour to be hosted by The Queen and witness some of the world’s leading Medical Detection Dogs in action @medicaldetectiondogs"

He continued, "We heard about the Charity’s incredible new AI-driven E-Nose technology. Data collected from these dogs is being used to train AI-powered “electronic noses” developed with Dr Andreas Mershin that can replicate canine diagnostics."

"Bio Detection Dogs are revolutionising early cancer screening. They’re not just changing lives… they’re saving them," added James.

He concluded his post noting, "James & Ella @ella.co are the official treat partner for MDD dogs in training - “High-value rewards like James & Ella treats play an important role in the training of our dogs as they learn to detect serious diseases and support people with complex medical conditions."

On the same day Queen hosted this reception at the royal estate, Fox News revealed her majesty's unfiltered take on Kate before she tied the knot with Prince William.

Queen Camilla sharp swipe at Kate Middleon unearthed in bombshell biography

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen - who penned a new book Kate! told the outlet, "In the beginning, Camilla was one of Kate’s fiercest critics."

"She did not think she was up to snuff, as it were. She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood," he added.

Andersen further noted that "Camilla always saw herself as the mistress of a king, not a queen."

"And she picked [Princess] Diana to be [King] Charles’ bride. So, she was very cognizant of the fact that a future king of England should have, she believed, a marriage to a royal personage, or at least a British aristocrat," he added.

Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint

Popular News

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak

Illinois reports isolated Hantavirus case separate from cruise ship outbreak
8 minutes ago
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed

James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
38 minutes ago
Travis Kelce laughs off fame gap with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce laughs off fame gap with fiancée Taylor Swift

57 minutes ago