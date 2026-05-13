James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed

Kate Middleton's brother James has broken his silence in first special message after Queen Camilla's shocking opinion of his sister exposed.
On Tuesday, May 12, James was invited to Clarence House to attend the Medical Detective Dogs reception hosted by Queen Camilla to celebrate the work of the charity she is a patron of since 2017.
Shortly after attending the event as a dog lover and owner of dogs food company Ella & Co - which donates meals to Camilla's foundation, he shared a special post on his Instagram account.
Sharing a carousel of photos with King Charles wife - who greeted James enthusiastically, Kate brother wrote, "Such an honour to be hosted by The Queen and witness some of the world’s leading Medical Detection Dogs in action @medicaldetectiondogs"
He continued, "We heard about the Charity’s incredible new AI-driven E-Nose technology. Data collected from these dogs is being used to train AI-powered “electronic noses” developed with Dr Andreas Mershin that can replicate canine diagnostics."
"Bio Detection Dogs are revolutionising early cancer screening. They’re not just changing lives… they’re saving them," added James.
He concluded his post noting, "James & Ella @ella.co are the official treat partner for MDD dogs in training - “High-value rewards like James & Ella treats play an important role in the training of our dogs as they learn to detect serious diseases and support people with complex medical conditions."
On the same day Queen hosted this reception at the royal estate, Fox News revealed her majesty's unfiltered take on Kate before she tied the knot with Prince William.
Queen Camilla sharp swipe at Kate Middleon unearthed in bombshell biography
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen - who penned a new book Kate! told the outlet, "In the beginning, Camilla was one of Kate’s fiercest critics."
"She did not think she was up to snuff, as it were. She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood," he added.
Andersen further noted that "Camilla always saw herself as the mistress of a king, not a queen."
"And she picked [Princess] Diana to be [King] Charles’ bride. So, she was very cognizant of the fact that a future king of England should have, she believed, a marriage to a royal personage, or at least a British aristocrat," he added.