Travis Kelce laughs off fame gap with fiancée Taylor Swift 

Travis Kelce jokingly referred to himself as the “less famous” partner in his relationship with Taylor Swift.
The 36-year-old NFL star joked that the Grammy-winning singer is easily the more famous half of the relationship.
“As two guys who are also of the plus one fraternity and have the same experience, how nice is it to be the less famous person in your relationship?”
During the conversation with Colin Jost on the Wednesday, May 13 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis asked, “As two guys who are also of the plus one fraternity and have the same experience, how nice is it to be the less famous person in your relationship?”
Jost, who married actress Scarlett Johansson in 2020, called the uneven power dynamic a “huge relief.”
However, he noted that his wife’s fame often leads to unusual reactions during his own public encounters.
“It's really funny because I think I'm probably almost approached more because she's less approachable,” Jost said.
He added, “Because I'm on TV… people are just like, I'm in their living room, so they were just like, ‘Hey, what's up, man? How's going?' She's actually almost. like, so famous that they don't believe it a lot of times.”
Jost recalled a customs officer once telling him he looked like Johansson, joking that it would be “weirder if it was her,” which Jost said he found amusing.
Travis agreed, saying, “Shout out to the plus ones out there!”
Acknowledging Travis' romance with Swift, 36, Jost said, “I feel like we can commiserate.”
Notably, Jost and Johansson first started dating in 2017 and they welcomed their son Cosmo in 2021.
On the other hand, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently engaged and heavily dominating public interest as they prepare for their highly anticipated wedding.