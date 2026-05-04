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Shakira shares special message for fans after ‘unforgettable’ Rio concert

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer drew a massive 2.5 million crowd to her Copacabana Beach concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Shakira shares special message for fans after ‘unforgettable’ Rio concert
Shakira shares special message for fans after ‘unforgettable’ Rio concert

Shakira still can’t get over the “unforgettable and breathtaking” experience she had in Brazil.

The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram on Sunday, May 3, to share a special message for fans after performing an electrifying concert at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro for a massive 2.5 million crown over the weekend.

Alongside a large string of vibrant photos and videos from the concert, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker expressed, “I couldn't sleep. Too much emotion. What happened last night in Rio was unforgettable and breathtaking. There were approximately 2.5 million of us gathered there, and together we were able to recognize the power of music in all of us.”

She continued, “Even though the day was difficult for many of us, we celebrated life as it is, with its successes and imperfections. The beauty of Copacabana reminds us of what truly matters, and the secret is to be present, to appreciate what is before our eyes. To contemplate the sea, the beach, the mountains, to feel the sun on our skin, the breeze. Because that's what we are made of.”

In the heartfelt post, Shakira also thanked the guests artists who joined her on stage, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, and all the sponsors.

“And to my fans who traveled from other countries or cities in Brazil to be there, making history with me and above all for making me feel that last night those two and a half million souls are my family. Thank you, Brazil. I love you!” she concluded.

Shakira’s Copacabana Beach concert came as part of her seventh concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she kicked off on February 11, 2025, in the same Brazilian city.

The Whenever Wherever songstress is now set to resume her LMYNL World Tour more than a month later on June 13, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

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