Sydney Sweeney gets stern warning from Hollywood over controversial ad campaign

Sydney Sweeney is in the headlines once again as the industry insiders in Hollywood have issued a stern warning to the actress regarding her continued involvement in a controversial advertising campaign.
The 28-year-old actress, who faced immense backlash last year for starring in a controversial ad campaign American Eagle, has once again joined hands with same brand but this time its for the "Syd For Short" campaign.
The Housemaid actress recently reiterated her stance in support of the brand, saying that what's really fun about her partnership with American Eagle is that she is getting to show a very authentic side of who she is.
Now, a source close to the situation said that the decision to continue with the campaign has intensified scrutiny rather for the Euphoria star.
The confidant revealed, "There's a growing feeling in parts of the industry that she's misreading the room, and that could have consequences for how she's viewed professionally."
For some critics, this isn't just about denim ads anymore; it's about perception and cultural awareness.
In the end, the insider dished out that the Anyone But You performer seemed intent on blackballing herself from Hollywood, which is filled with the kind of liberals who hated the initial American Eagle advert she was involved in.
On professional front, Sydney Sweeney will soon star in Scandalous!, a biographical movie about Kim Novak.