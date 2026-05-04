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Kim Kardashian flaunts baby bump in pre-Met Gala post amid Lewis Hamilton romance

Kim Kardashian feuls excitment for Met Gala 2026 with rare pregnancy photo

Kim Kardashian flaunts baby bump in pre-Met Gala post amid Lewis Hamilton romance
Kim Kardashian flaunts baby bump in pre-Met Gala post amid Lewis Hamilton romance

Relax! Kim Kardashian is Not pregnant she is just having a Met Gala nostalgia.

The SKIMS founder - who has been a head turner at Met Gala over the years feulled excitment for this year's fashion night with a major throwback.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 3, 2026, the socialite shared a carousel featuring her Met looks over the years.

First in the series was a photo of Kim flaunting a huge baby bump in a floral gown from Met Gala 2013 - when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North West.

The carousel also included some of Kim's most expensive and high end Met looks.

"Year 13 loading…" wrote the Kardashians alum in her caption, hinting at her attendance at this year's mega fashion event.

It is still unclear if Kim Kardashian will attend the Met Gala 2026 with her new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, whom she has been dating since early February.

Kim Kardashian shares four kids, North West, Chicogo, Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West.

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