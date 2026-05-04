Isa Briones confronts chaos as hooting interrupts Broadway performance

Isa Briones has taken a stand for herself after hooting escalates during the Broadway show.
Variety reported on Monday, May 4th, that The Pitt starlet is currently appearing as Connie Francis in the jukebox musical show, Just in Time, playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre at 235 West 50th Street.
In her now-deleted Instagram Stories, Isa schooled the hecklers, who made unnecessary chaos midway through her performance.
"HEY HEY HEY. Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers," the Star Trek: Picard actress lashed out.
She continued, "Yelling ‘when are you going to finish your charts’ before I sing ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ is f—ing disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. Y’all are pi–in’ me off."
The Lonely Boy actress, 27, concluded her rant, urging fans to respect the art and spread love and light.
According to Hello magazine, this is not the first time Isa Briones has called out the audience to show etiquette towards theatre and the craft.
In her old interview, the actress-turned-singer wrote, "Some people need to brush up on theatre etiquette, and just person in the world etiquette in general."
"Do not talk to the performers while they are performing on stage (unless you have been asked to)," Isa added.
For those unaware, the actress rose to prominence for her starring roles in the CBS / Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, including The Pitt.