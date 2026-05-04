News
News

Zoë Kravitz flashes engagement ring at pre-Met Gala event with Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams

Several A-list stars arrived at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York on Sunday ahead of the main event

Zoë Kravitz flashes engagement ring at pre-Met Gala event with Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams
Zoë Kravitz flashes engagement ring at pre-Met Gala event with Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams

Zoë Kravitz flashed her massive engagement ring as she joined Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams at Anna Wintour’s glamorous pre-Met Gala party.

Several A-list stars arrived at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York on Sunday ahead of the main event, with The Batman star spotted flashing her engagement ring from Harry Styles.

As co-chair of the Met Gala Host Committee, Kravitz chose a mint fur-trimmed sweater layered over a floral dress, styled with a suede YSL clutch and clear heels.


Notably, she made her appearance as she has reportedly gotten engaged to the former One Direction star after a whirlwind eight month romance.

Nicole Kidman, 58, made a glamorous arrival in a sophisticated black dress paired with matching heels and sunglasses.

The Baywatch star is this year's co-chair alongside Beyonce and tennis superstar Venus Williams.

Venus's sister, Serena Williams, 44, looked red hot for Sunday's party, wearing a fiery sequin gown with a sizzling side slit.

The eye-catching look was backless.

The tennis champion completed her outfit with a pair of black Louboutin heels.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, falls on the first Monday in May every year.

The theme of this year's event - widely considered the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets - is 'Costume Art', while the dress code is 'Fashion Is Art.'

Kim Kardashian flaunts baby bump in pre-Met Gala post amid Lewis Hamilton romance
Kim Kardashian flaunts baby bump in pre-Met Gala post amid Lewis Hamilton romance
Katy Perry's exciting question just hours before Met Gala 2026 sparks reaction
Katy Perry's exciting question just hours before Met Gala 2026 sparks reaction
BTS tour 2026: Where will K-pop superstars be performing?
BTS tour 2026: Where will K-pop superstars be performing?
Kylie Jenner to Rita Ora: Meet Met Gala stars who broke strict rules
Kylie Jenner to Rita Ora: Meet Met Gala stars who broke strict rules
‘Devil Wears Prada 3’? Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt set strict condition for return
‘Devil Wears Prada 3’? Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt set strict condition for return
Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’
Whitney Leavitt makes shock exit from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner step out for Broadway night with Kardashian-Jenner family
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner step out for Broadway night with Kardashian-Jenner family
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ storms box office with impressive opening weekend
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ storms box office with impressive opening weekend
Michael Jackson biopic sequel lands in hot water before release
Michael Jackson biopic sequel lands in hot water before release
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s birthday once again as family rift intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s birthday once again as family rift intensifies
‘Man on Fire’: Will Netflix renew series for Season 2?
‘Man on Fire’: Will Netflix renew series for Season 2?

Popular News

Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’

Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
7 minutes ago
Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week

Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week
26 minutes ago
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large

Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
53 minutes ago