Zoë Kravitz flashes engagement ring at pre-Met Gala event with Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams

Zoë Kravitz flashed her massive engagement ring as she joined Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams at Anna Wintour’s glamorous pre-Met Gala party.
Several A-list stars arrived at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York on Sunday ahead of the main event, with The Batman star spotted flashing her engagement ring from Harry Styles.
As co-chair of the Met Gala Host Committee, Kravitz chose a mint fur-trimmed sweater layered over a floral dress, styled with a suede YSL clutch and clear heels.
Notably, she made her appearance as she has reportedly gotten engaged to the former One Direction star after a whirlwind eight month romance.
Nicole Kidman, 58, made a glamorous arrival in a sophisticated black dress paired with matching heels and sunglasses.
The Baywatch star is this year's co-chair alongside Beyonce and tennis superstar Venus Williams.
Venus's sister, Serena Williams, 44, looked red hot for Sunday's party, wearing a fiery sequin gown with a sizzling side slit.
The eye-catching look was backless.
The tennis champion completed her outfit with a pair of black Louboutin heels.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, falls on the first Monday in May every year.
The theme of this year's event - widely considered the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets - is 'Costume Art', while the dress code is 'Fashion Is Art.'