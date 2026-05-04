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David Kendall, 'Boy Meets World' producer breathes his last 68

Former ‘Boy Meets World’ producer David Kendall dead at age 68

David Kendall, Boy Meets World producer breathes his last 68
David Kendall, 'Boy Meets World' producer breathes his last 68

David Kendall, the former Boy Meets World producer, has died at 68.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” a statement shared via the official Pod Meets World Instagram account read on Saturday, May 2.

The post added, “He directed, wrote and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

The statement noted Kendall played a key role in guiding the “young creative voices” of Pod Meets World cohosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong—both as a colleague and mentor—while also working with emerging stars like Austin Butler, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and Jonas Brothers early on.


“We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally,” the statement read.

It added, “We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our ‘Pod Meets World’ listeners. We have lost a vital piece of our family — but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as Showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall.”

The post, which included a photo of Kendall smiling, concluded, “We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes.”

At the time of publication, the cause of death remained unknown.

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