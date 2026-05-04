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Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Hudson Williams, stars set for bold debuts

Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams co-chaired the high-profile fashion event on Monday

Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Hudson Williams, stars set for bold debuts
Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Hudson Williams, stars set for bold debuts 

Every year, a new face from the entertainment industry makes their debut at the high-profile fashion event known as the Met Gala. 

This year, fans are eagerly anticipating which stars will return or make their entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 4th.

The 2026 gala, which is co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, is themed Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion Is Art. 

Below are a few names who are reportedly gearing up to make a bold debut at the glitzy gala.

A'ja Wilson

Aja Wilson
A'ja Wilson 

The WNBA superstar, who never showed up at the Met Gala, is finally set to make her Met Gala debut in 2026 as a member of the host committee, marking a major crossover moment from sports to high fashion.

According to multiple media outlets, she was selected by Anna Wintour as Time’s Athlete of the Year and signed the richest contract in WNBA history.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar
Karan Johar 

Karan Johar is the confirmed debutant at this year's Costume Institute Benefit, as his appearance was announced by one of his closest friends and renowned Indian fashion designers, Manish Malhotra. 

"This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion, Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come," he said in a recent interview.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Jisoo
Jisoo 

The front singer, Jisoo, is rumoured to be making her first-ever Met Gala appearance.

Insiders reported that the South Korean sensation was spotted departing from Incheon Airport on May 3, 2026, and has safely arrived in New York City ahead of the May 4, 2026, red carpet.

She will also accompany her fellow singer Lisa, who will return to the fashion gala, as she was a 2025 Met Gala debutant.

Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie
Connor Storrie 

As breakout fashion darlings from the late-2025 series Heated Rivalry, these two are widely anticipated to receive the coveted "golden ticket" for their first walk up the steps.

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams
Hudson Williams 

Hudson Williams is adding to growing anticipation around the 2026 Met Gala after being spotted in New York City just days before the high-profile fundraiser.

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry star was seen exiting the Mark Hotel on May 2, a location famously known as a hub for celebrities preparing for the Met Gala. His appearance at the hotel, paired with sightings of his stylist nearby, has fuelled speculation that he is set to attend the event.

However, it is not confirmed whether he will join Connor Storrie at the gala.

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