Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby boy, express gratitude in sweet update

Cameron Diaz has welcomed her third child with husband Benji Madden, sharing that the couple is “grateful” and loving life with their growing family.
The Hollywood star's rocker husband took to Instagram to share the news writing, “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!.”
Madden went on to share, “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family.”
The couple, who wed in 2015, are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in December 2019, and son Cardinal, born in March 2024—both welcomed via surrogate.
Madden did not share photos of the newborn, instead posting an image of a ship along with the name’s meaning: “sailor, navigator, voyager.”
“One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown,” Cameron commented underneath the post with a series of stars and love heart emojis.
The couple announced the birth of their second child in 2024 in a similar way, noting that they would not be sharing photos of their children 'for safety and privacy.'
In December 2019, the pair surprised fans when they announced they had welcomed their first child - daughter, Raddix.