Bella Hadid makes bold move against Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala

Bella Hadid rolled out a bold yet definitive stance against this year’s Met Gala, that is led and honourary co-chaired by Jeff Bezos.
It all started when the 29-year-old model reacting to a video by TikTok sensation Meredith Lynch on Instagram stating, "You cannot wear the ICE out pin to the Jeff Bezos backed MET Gala. Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this mess."
Her comment, which was in reference to the controversy surrounding the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that literally executes an expanded mass deportation initiative under the Donald Trump administration, was liked by Hadid.
The younger sister of Gigi Hadid liked the video, leading to a number of reactions from fans writing, "Bella hadid seemingly confirmed she won't be attending this year's met gala after liking an instagram reel calling out celebs who protest ice but still attend events tied to jeff bezos, who is reportedly highly involved this year."
The backlash comes amid the gala facing mass scrutiny following the announcement that the Amazon founder and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos would serve as lead sponsors and honourary chairs.
It’s worth mentioning here that this year’s Met Gala is set to take place on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.