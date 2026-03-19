Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict

Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9-crore cheque-bounce case recently took a dramatic turn after Delhi High Court rolled out a shocking verdict.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the 55-year-old actor’s sentence was suspended by the court after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined to vacate its interim order.
On Wednesday, March 18, the judge ruled that that there was no reason to send him back to jail at this stage as he had already deposited a substantial amount.
During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, “I do not find any reason. He is not running away. He is still here. He is not running away. Kahin nahi jaa rahe (He is not going anywhere).”
To this, the complainant’s counsel also argued that the Bhoot Bangla actor was attempting to turn the matter into a media trial, stating, “Either he (Yadav) should argue, or his counsel.”
The judge, in this matter, remarked, “Media trial ka kya hai wo to har ek cheez ka hota rehta hai. Mujhe koi fark nahi padta. Main media dekhti hi nhi hu…Media me kya hota hai meri kaan, aankhein sab band hoti hai. Mere liye he is an ordinary litigant, you are an ordinary litigant.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Delhi High Court in person and made submissions and the court accepted the submission that ₹4.25 crore was paid, along with an additional ₹25 lakh demand draft, granting a relief.