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Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ hitmaker looks absolutely glamorous in a striking black ensemble at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look

Sabrina Carpenter is a beauty in black!

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress on Sunday, May 3, sparked a frenzy among fans by making a striking appearance in a gorgeous ensemble as she arrived at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.

For the grand bash, the Manchild hitmaker dazzle in an elegant black off-shoulder dress with a sheer and intricate floral lace bodice and long sleeves.

The ensemble was fitted at the top and flowed into a sleek, knee-length skirt, perfectly showing the Espresso singer’s silhouette.

Carpenter accessorized with a small black clutch and kept her jewelry minimal, while her classic black heels added the perfect finishing touch to the glam look.

The Grammy winner’s breathtaking pre-Met Gala look instantly sent fans into a frenzy, who could not stop themselves from swooning over her.

“WOOOOOOOOOOW THE DRESS,” gushed a first, while another hailed, “classyyyy af.”

A third swooned, “pre-met but make it iconic.”

Meanwhile, a fourth asked, “Does anyone have a dupe link for this dress?”

The 2026 Met Gala is scheduled to take place tonight, Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

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