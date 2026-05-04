Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look

Sabrina Carpenter is a beauty in black!
The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress on Sunday, May 3, sparked a frenzy among fans by making a striking appearance in a gorgeous ensemble as she arrived at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.
For the grand bash, the Manchild hitmaker dazzle in an elegant black off-shoulder dress with a sheer and intricate floral lace bodice and long sleeves.
The ensemble was fitted at the top and flowed into a sleek, knee-length skirt, perfectly showing the Espresso singer’s silhouette.
Carpenter accessorized with a small black clutch and kept her jewelry minimal, while her classic black heels added the perfect finishing touch to the glam look.
The Grammy winner’s breathtaking pre-Met Gala look instantly sent fans into a frenzy, who could not stop themselves from swooning over her.
“WOOOOOOOOOOW THE DRESS,” gushed a first, while another hailed, “classyyyy af.”
A third swooned, “pre-met but make it iconic.”
Meanwhile, a fourth asked, “Does anyone have a dupe link for this dress?”
The 2026 Met Gala is scheduled to take place tonight, Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.