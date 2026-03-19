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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jay-Z to headline two epic concerts celebrating huge milestones at Yankee Stadium

Beyoncé's rapper husband, Jay-Z, announces two massive concerts at Yankee Stadium to mark special milestones

  • By Sidra Khan
Jay-Z to headline two epic concerts celebrating huge milestones at Yankee Stadium
Jay-Z to headline two epic concerts celebrating huge milestones at Yankee Stadium

Nine years after thrilling fans with his electrifying headlining tour, Jay-Z is gearing up to spark a frenzy once again.

On Wednesday, March 18, the 56-year-old American rapper's label Roc Nation took to Instagram to share a thrilling update with fans, announcing Jay-Z's two massive concerts at Yankee Stadium, New York.

In the post, they shared that the Empire State of Mind rapper is set to return to the stage to celebrate a pair of big anniversaries.

The concerts - set to take place on July 10 and 11, 2026 - will mark the milestone anniversaries of the rapper's two iconic albums.

On July 10, the Young Forever rapper will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt, while on July 11, he will celebrate the 25th anniversary of sixth album, The Blueprint.

"Two historic nights to celebrate the iconic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint," captioned the label.

They added, "JAY-Z 30 on Friday, July 10. JAY-Z 25 on Saturday, July 11. Yankee Stadium. Stay Tuned."

Fans' reactions:

The exciting announcement instantly sparked a buzz among fans, with a first commenting, "Yea I'm not missing this one."

"Skipping rent in July. Got it," quipped a second.

A third added, "I'm confirmed more than Jay-Z himself!"

Jay-Z's most recent headlining tour:

Jay-Z most recent tour was Tour Jay:Z 4:44 in support of his thirteenth studio album 4:44, released in 2017.

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