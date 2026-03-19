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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Leonardo DiCaprio 'What Happens at Night' kicks off filming, actor drops rare sneak peek

Leonardo DiCaprio offers 'What Happens at Night' first look as film begins production

  • By Riba Shaikh
Leonardo DiCaprio What Happens at Night kicks off filming, actor drops rare sneak peek
Leonardo DiCaprio 'What Happens at Night' kicks off filming, actor drops rare sneak peek

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared an exciting update on new film, What Happens at Night's production.

After the immense success of his film, One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards earlier this week, Leo has finally kicked off filming on What Happens at Night.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 19, the Titanic alum offered a rare peek into his upcoming film, directed and produced by Martin Scorsese.

"What Happens at Night is now in production." read the caption alongside a photo featuring Leonardo with his opposite lead Jennifer Lawrence.

In the rare first look image, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor could be seen walking hand in hand with his wife in the film through a snowy landscape.

The film adaptation of Peter Cameron's novel of the same name, depicts the story of a married American couple who travel to small town in Europe to adopt a baby. 

"Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves and life itself," as per the official synopses of the novel.

This film marks a reunion between Jennifer and Leonardo - who last collaborated on 2021's film, Don’t Look Up.

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