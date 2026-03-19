Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after viral Lollapalooza 'Manchild' gig  

Since the release of her controversial music album, Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter has been fiercely defending her craft.
The Grammy-winning musician has headlined the Lollapalooza festival with her iconic performance on one of her popular tracks, Manchild.
However, Carpenter faced racial backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of "men" through her recent gig.
After the singer’s concert, an X user ridiculed her, apparently not pleased with the lyrics to her song, which had already hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Women are always like ‘men are useless’, but Sabrina Carpenter is like 4 foot 11, she can even climb into a mid-size SUV without help," a netizen with the username @uncledoomer shared.
He also shared a video clip of the concert, which shows Carpenter and the audience participating in a call-and-response to the song’s pre-chorus. "What do you call it?" she sings. "Stupid!" the crowd replies.
Without losing her cool, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter savagely responded, "Yes, I can?"
It is not the first time Sabrina Carpenter has ever defended her album, Man’s Best Friend; however, since the studio album was released last year, it immediately sparked backlash that erupted upon its announcement and the reveal of its provocative cover.
Despite the backlash, the musician stood firm with the craft she has produced.