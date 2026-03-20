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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Olivia Rodrigo puts end to ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter in bombshell confession

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter's feud allegedly started due to a 2021 love triangle

  • By Salima Bhutto
Olivia Rodrigo puts end to ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter in bombshell confession
Olivia Rodrigo puts end to ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter in bombshell confession

Olivia Rodrigo recently put an end to speculation of a feud with Sabrina Carpenter.

It’s worth mentioning that the duo’s feud allegedly started in 2021 due to rumoured love triangle involving Joshua Bassett.

However, in the new cover of British Vogue, Rodrigo told the publication, “I think she’s great. I’m so happy for all of her success too.”

“I love the album she’s put out,” the 23-year-old singer said for Carpenter, adding, “It’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the deja vu singer also recalled her teenage years, when the drama with the Espresso hitmaker peaked, saying, “Sometimes I meet a 17 or an 18-year-old nowadays and I’m like, ‘Wow, you are such a baby.’ I can’t believe people were that mean to me.’”

She then added, “I was going through a breakup, working a full-time job, making [Sour], a student in high school and taking, like, three AP classes. Looking back, I always think, ‘Wow, life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17.’”

For the unversed, at the time of their feud, Olivia Rodrigo's song Drivers License was thought to be about her breakup with Joshua Bassett, who was linked to Carpenter at that time.

Sabrina Carpenter, in her response, as per fans' speculations, released Skin.

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