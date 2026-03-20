Women's March Madness 2026: Best streaming services to watch games

The Women's NCAA Tournament has kicked off with four thrilling games, and we have a guide for you to catch the upcoming games without needing a cable.
Beginning on March 18, the games are broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, and ABC for selected high-profile games.
The best way to watch without cable is live TV streaming services.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the easiest option to navigate during the Madness March season, as it includes all the ESPN channels and ABC.
It has a multi-view feature, which is useful during the early rounds when several games are taking place at once.
Hulu + Live TV
If you are already using Disney+ or ESPN+, the strongest candidate is Hulu + Live TV, as it includes the same core channels and bundles them with additional content.
Sling TV
For a tight budget, the best option is Sling TV; however, not every plan includes all ESPN channels, and ABC coverage depends on the user's location.
To get on with the exciting season, sign up for a streaming service, and once the account is active, install the app on your device.
Following the initial setup, search for NCAA women's basketball and save upcoming games to your library, giving users quick access to when the games go live.
If you want to enjoy basketball without a hit to your wallet, the options are limited.
Some games are broadcast on ABC, which you can watch for free with an over-the-air antenna in the US.
Another option is to use free trials like YouTube TV or Fubo. To maximise the trial usage, start your trial when you know you'll be able to watch the most games and cancel before the billing period begins.
Here's a quick look at the Women's March Madness 2026 schedule:
The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament runs from March 15 to April 5, 2026, featuring 68 teams fighting for the championship.
The tournament kicked off with the First Four, which took place from March 18 to March 19 and features the 8 lowest-seeded teams competing for 4 spots.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Missouri State Lady Bears advanced in the first two games of the First Four against the Richmond Spiders and Stephen F. Austin, respectively.
Moreover, Southern University Jaguars defeated Samford Bulldogs, 65-53, while Virginia Cavaliers won against Arizona State Sun Devils, 57-55, on Thursday.
The First Round (Round of 64) falls from March 20 to March 21, the Second Round (Round of 32) takes place from March 22 to March 23.
Sweet 16 is scheduled for March 27 to March 28, Elite Eight on March 29 to March 30, Final Four on April 3 and the Championship on April 5.