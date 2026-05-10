Lionel Messi sets Major League Soccer record as Inter Miami beat Toronto

Lionel Messi broke an MLS record as he inspired Inter Miami to a 4-2 win over Toronto FC.
According to ESPN, Messi had a goal and two assists in the game as Miami stormed into a four-goal lead before two late consolation strikes.
It means he is the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions with 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 regular-season matches, shattering the previous record of 95 set by Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco.
Messi said, "It was a hard game and it was difficult to play, especially in the first half. But we were able to get an important win because we had to win given the recent results and how things happened, so I am happy."
Though Miami was beaten 4-3 at home by Orlando City last week in a match it led 3-0, the winning streak on the road is now six.
Rodrigo De Paul also had a goal and two assists, scoring a free kick in the 44th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead.
The midfielder corralled the ball after it ricocheted off the wall of players and banged a second shot off the left post and into the net.
Messi and De Paul both picked up their third assists of the campaign when they set up Luis Suárez for his second goal and a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. It was the 32nd goal in 63 career matches for Suárez.
De Paul set up Messi for his ninth goal in the 75th minute to make it 4-0. De Paul has three assists after collecting his first four in 11 appearances last season.
Meanwhile, Toronto avoided the shutout on a pair of goals by rookie Emilio Aristizábal. The 20-year-old scored in the 82nd and 90th minutes, giving him three goals in his first 11 matches.