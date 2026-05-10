Type Soul code for May 2026 to accelerate your progress

Type Soul players can claim multiple free in-game rewards through the latest active codes released for May 2026.
The new codes offer bonuses including rerolls, boosts and other useful items that can help players progress faster in the popular Roblox experience.
Type Soul code of May 2026
Here's a list of active Type Soul codes:
almightycristishowcasev2 - free rewards (new!)
kyokanerfsweredeservedlol - free rewards
texbday - free rewards
heyitsmevegadodgeframe - free rewards
arrancarsgettingtheir2ndpartialbackunfortunately - free rewards
theykeepbeggingmeforcodes - free rewards
temisburger - free rewards
TheProdigy - free rewards
itsalmostthatkindofsummer - free rewards
NoobSoul - free rewards
clavgotframemoggedbyasufratleader - free rewards
EidMubarak - free rewards
greengiantv - free rewards
How to redeem Roblox Type Soul?
1: Firstly, launch Type Soul in Roblox.
2: Tap on the gift box icon in the top-left of the screen.
3: Insert any active working code.
4: Press the enter key to receive your goodies