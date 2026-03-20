Israel 'acted alone' during attack on Iranian gas field, says Netanyahu

Amidst the blame game, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israel "acted alone" in Iranian gas field attacks.
Israel struck Iran's South Pars, part of the world's largest natural gas field, following which Tehran retaliated by attacking an energy complex in Qatar and other energy targets in the Gulf.
The shocking attacks led to a spike in energy prices, and President Donald Trump claimed in a social media post that the US "knew nothing" about the attacks.
Trump's decision to distance himself from Israel's action has caused some damage to the countries' united front, as on Thursday, three Israeli officials told Reuters that the operation was coordinated with Washington.
On March 19, the Israeli leader spoke at a news conference, sharing that Trump had requested that there be no further such attacks on energy targets.
Netanyahu also denied that Israel led the US into the war or "misled" Trump, noting that no one could tell the US leader what to do.
The attacks on energy targets have caused massive escalation in the war, following Iran's decision to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel launched attacks on the country.
Following the Iranian attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial area, QatarEnergy said about 17% of its export capacity would be affected.
Moreover, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the country would show "zero restraint" if its infrastructure were attacked again.