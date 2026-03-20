News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Chongqing mayor Hu Henghua under investigation over suspected corruption

China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating the mayor of Chongqing, Hu Henghua, in the latest move against corruption

  • By Hania Jamil
Chongqing mayor Hu Henghua under investigation over suspected corruption
Chongqing mayor Hu Henghua under investigation over suspected corruption

Hu Henghua, mayor of Chongqing, a municipality in southwest China, is under investigation over suspected "serious" violation of law and discipline.

On Friday, March 20, China's top anti-corruption watchdog announced the mayor's probe.

The news came amid China's putting more focus on its "high-pressure" campaign to root out corruption and enforce discipline in the ruling Communist Party.

Hu is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law.

As reported by China Daily, the 62-year-old kicked off his career in 1983 and joined the Party in June 1985.

Following his graduation from a college in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, he worked in his home province of Hunan for over three decades.

From October 2020 to December 2021, Hu served as deputy Party secretary of Shaanxi province and was appointed deputy Party secretary and acting mayor of Chongqing in December 2021 and became mayor of the city in January 2022.

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