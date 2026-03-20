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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Andrew Garfield undergoes unrecognisable transformation in ‘Wild Things' series

Andrew Garfield starrer ‘Wild Things' set to be released later in 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Andrew Garfield undergoes unrecognisable transformation in ‘Wild Things series
Andrew Garfield undergoes unrecognisable transformation in ‘Wild Things' series

Andrew Garfield recently underwent a remarkable transformation for his role in the upcoming series titled Wild Things, a biographical drama based on the lives of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn.

Garfield’s appearance shocked people online after the 42-year-old actor debuted a longer hairstyle, with a soul patch, sunglasses, and a striking blue blazer, channeling Horn‘s bold stage presence.

Meanwhile, his series costar Jude Law revealed a platinum blonde mullet, with oversized aviators, and a leather jacket, giving proper similar look of his character, Fischbacher.

The highly anticipated series revolves around the partnership of Fischbacher and Horn, whose careers spanned decades as Las Vegas entertainment royalty.

The pair, who performed one of the most successful shows in entertainment history, first met in 1957 while working aboard a cruise ship, where Horn suggested incorporating a cheetah into their magic act, transforming their performances forever.

The performed with lions in Las Vegas for over 30 years before tragedy put an end to their careers.

Apart from Andrew Garfield and Jude Law, the highly anticipated series also features Justin Theroux as Steve Wynn.

It's worth mentioning here that Andrew Garfield starrer Wild Things is expected to premiere in late 2026.

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