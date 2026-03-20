North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes daughter on tank ride in latest outing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un debuted a new tank, able to repel drones, during a father-daughter day out.
Kim has been making a number of public appearances with his daughter named Kim Ju-ae, 13, who is speculated to be being groomed as his heir.
On Friday, March 20, state media released photos showing the North Korean leader and his teen daughter riding a tank together.
The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim observed firing and other drills involving tank units and infantry troops on Thursday and called for completing war preparations.
In the photos, Kim and the 13-year-old could be seen twinning in black leather jackers. His daughter was sticking her head out of the tank's hatch, while the leader was all smiles as he sat on top of the tank.
Since late 2022, Kim Ju-ae has been accompanying her father to a number of high-profile events.
Last month, South Korea's spy agency reported that Kim Jong-un could soon be announcing his daughter as his heir; however, experts did not agree with the assessment, citing her young age and North Korea's extremely male-dominated power hierarchy.
Notably, North Korea's training came as the US and South Korea have been engaged in their military exercises, which the country sees as a potential threat.