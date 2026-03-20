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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?

Here are a few ways artificial intelligence is transforming modern conflicts

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving into eerie space, including contemporary warfare. Beyond drones and cyber tools, AI is now incorporated into decision-making, strategies, and surveillance.

Here are a few ways AI is transforming modern conflicts.

Autonomous weapons systems

AI powers autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons that can easily engage targets with less minimal human input, significantly increasing operational efficiency but raises ethical and legal concerns.

Intelligence analysis

AI algorithms can assess significant amounts of satellite images, social media data, and communication to detect enemy movement, underscore strategic vulnerability, and provide social media trends summary faster than human analysts.

Cyber warfare

The fledgling field of AI improves cyber capabilities by identifying vulnerabilities, releasing automated attacks, and defending essential systems in real-time.

AI-driven cyber operations can disable rivals without conventional battlefield engagement.

Predictive analytics

By processing historical data, AI can easily predict enemy strategies, supply chain disruptions, and potential hotspots, enabling military planners to proactively respond to threats.

Surveillance 

AI allows drones and other UAVs to autonomously patrol areas, detect unusual activity, and offers real-time situational awareness.

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