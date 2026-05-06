Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter 

Dancing With the Stars finalist, Robert Irwin, has shared a terrifying moment with his pet crocodile, whom he named Jimmy Fallon!
On Monday, May 5th, the Australian conservationist made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed his scariest encounter with the reptile.
The reality television star, who is also a zookeeper, wildlife photographer, and television presenter, recalled he was "death-rolled" by his pet animal when he was just a baby.
"You know what? He‘s not a baby anymore. I named this crocodile Jimmy Fallon years ago, and he‘s now what we call a ‘Boss croc‘ — he‘s huge," Robert noted.
He continued sharing the wild incident, saying, "So the way you do that — my dad came up with this — is that you actually have to jump on them. So I jumped on the back of [my crocodile] Jimmy Fallon and get this — he death-rolled me," he told the host, who was noticeably shocked.
However, Robert survived the ordeal, as his late father and conservationist Steve Irwin stepped in and helped him.
The Bindi the Jungle Girl star, 22, also spoke about his emotional performance at DWTS, honouring his mother, Terri Irwin.