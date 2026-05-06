Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit 

Kim Kardashian has reportedly brought "bad luck" to her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton!
The couple, who had initially become the subject of dating rumours earlier this year, hit a rough patch after the Formula 1 champion's career took a hit.
Kim and Lewis' baby plans are also in jeopardy after the British racing driver has suffered a major career blow, and her new girlfriend is seemingly responsible.
An insider recently blamed the SKIMS founder for the 41-year-old racing champion's latest loss in the Tokyo race.
"Somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head," the tipster told RadarOnline.
Despite winning seven times in Formula racing, Lewis finished his recent race in sixth place, hinting at a major professional blow.
This career is labelled as the "Kardashian curse" as several netizens believed Lewis "will not win" in his life after he began dating a Kardashian.
"He knows the only way to silence it is to perform, so there’s added pressure on him going into the next race to deliver and remind everyone exactly what he's capable of," the source added.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked baby rumours after a bombshell report suggested that they are planning a baby to strengthen their relationship.