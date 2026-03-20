News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone

Perplexity’s Comet is free to install, with optional paid subscribers, though an iPad version has not available yet

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone

Perplexity has officially introduced its artificial intelligence (AI)-centric browser, Comet, to the iPhone following its launch on desktop and Android.

With this update, Comet wants to become an agent that reads the pages for you. As the browser is built around Perplexity’s answer engine, which sits alongside web pages and allows users to browse questions about whatever they are reading to get summaries, while staying on the site.

Comet for iOS comes with a variety of advanced features, which are particularly designed for mobile life. It requires features tailored for mobile users

The features include Voice mode enables hands-free queries with real-time, context-aware responses depending on open tabs.

The other feature includes Hybrid search that provides simple answers to any complex question. Its Deep Research feature scans multiple sources to provide concise, cited summaries.

Moreover, the browser rolls out agentic capabilities, enabling it to perform a range of tasks such as organising meeting details, and preparing several quick briefs.

Cross-device syncing ensures continuity between mobile and desktop usage.

While some of its rivals such as Chrome and Edge provide limited AI features on mobile, Comet aims to offer a more integrated experience.

Availability

Perplexity’s Comet is free to install, with optional paid subscribers, though an iPad version has not available yet.

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